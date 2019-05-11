Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Smoke billowing from a yacht that caught fire off the west coast of Hong Kong Island on Saturday morning, injuring two people. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Two injured in fire on yacht off the coast of Hong Kong Island

  • The cabin of the craft caught fire at 11.24am on Saturday. Two men, aged 58 and 59, were brought to hospital after inhaling smoke
Topic |   Hong Kong rescue services
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 6:40pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 6:43pm, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Smoke billowing from a yacht that caught fire off the west coast of Hong Kong Island on Saturday morning, injuring two people. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.