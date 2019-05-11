Smoke billowing from a yacht that caught fire off the west coast of Hong Kong Island on Saturday morning, injuring two people. Photo: Handout
Two injured in fire on yacht off the coast of Hong Kong Island
- The cabin of the craft caught fire at 11.24am on Saturday. Two men, aged 58 and 59, were brought to hospital after inhaling smoke
Topic | Hong Kong rescue services
Smoke billowing from a yacht that caught fire off the west coast of Hong Kong Island on Saturday morning, injuring two people. Photo: Handout