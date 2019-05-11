Some stalls selling fresh pork in Mei Foo fear they might have to close in the next few days. Photo: Naomi Ng
Live pig imports to Hong Kong suspended after African swine fever case detected but pork traders ask for cull to be halted
- Suspension of pork supplies has sent prices at markets soaring, with many vendors shutting up shop
- Government ordered cull of 6,000 pigs at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on Friday but pork industry representatives say it is unnecessary
Topic | Food safety in China
Some stalls selling fresh pork in Mei Foo fear they might have to close in the next few days. Photo: Naomi Ng