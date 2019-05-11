People queue outside the AMH Medical Diagnostic Group clinic in Jordan. Photo: Winson Wong
HPV vaccine patients, many from mainland China, head to AMH Medical Diagnostic Group clinic in Hong Kong after claims that the doses were smuggled into the city
- On Friday the sole manufacturer of Gardasil 9 claimed it did not supply the injections in question
- Hundreds of customers turned up to demand a refund
