Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A pork stall at Kowloon City Market, which was closed during the pork shortage. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Slaughterhouse siege could escalate, say angry traders as cull threat looms over Hong Kong African swine fever case

  • Health chief warns disgruntled workers they will break the law if they stop officials carrying out the planned cull of 6,000 pigs to deal with swine fever case
  • But traders stay put and threaten ‘radical action’
Topic |   Food and agriculture
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Karen Zhang  

Published: 5:28pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 6:12pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pork stall at Kowloon City Market, which was closed during the pork shortage. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some stalls selling fresh pork in Mei Foo fear they might have to close in the next few days. Photo: Naomi Ng
Health & Environment

Live pig imports to Hong Kong suspended after African swine fever case detected – but pork traders ask for cull to be halted

  • Suspension of pork supplies has sent prices at markets soaring, with many vendors shutting up shop
  • Government orders cull of 6,000 pigs at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on Friday but pork industry representatives say it is unnecessary
Topic |   Food safety in China
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 9:11pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 12:22am, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some stalls selling fresh pork in Mei Foo fear they might have to close in the next few days. Photo: Naomi Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.