A pork stall at Kowloon City Market, which was closed during the pork shortage. Photo: Edmond So
Slaughterhouse siege could escalate, say angry traders as cull threat looms over Hong Kong African swine fever case
- Health chief warns disgruntled workers they will break the law if they stop officials carrying out the planned cull of 6,000 pigs to deal with swine fever case
- But traders stay put and threaten ‘radical action’
Some stalls selling fresh pork in Mei Foo fear they might have to close in the next few days. Photo: Naomi Ng
Live pig imports to Hong Kong suspended after African swine fever case detected – but pork traders ask for cull to be halted
- Suspension of pork supplies has sent prices at markets soaring, with many vendors shutting up shop
- Government orders cull of 6,000 pigs at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on Friday but pork industry representatives say it is unnecessary
