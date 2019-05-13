The government said the stadium was expected to reopen in mid-2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Eight months on, Hong Kong’s Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground has still not recovered from Typhoon Mangkhut
- The most intense typhoon in Hong Kong’s history severely damaged the power supply, roof, track and grass pitch at Siu Sai Wan Sports Ground
- Local residents are inconvenienced by its continued closure – and worried about the next typhoon season
Fallen trees cause roadblocks at Diamond Hill after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong on Sunday September 16, 2018. Photo: Winson Wong
Give Hong Kong workers better protection against employer reprisals for absences after typhoons, trade union tells government
- The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions says the government’s guidelines for employers during storms, suggested on Tuesday, lack legal heft
- The federation’s bill would give the government the power to issue suspension orders and spare workers pressure to turn up after major storms
