Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Staff inside Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of the cull. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Swine fever: pig cull begins at Hong Kong slaughterhouse, raising hopes of pork traders that supplies to the market might resume by Thursday

  • About half of the 6,000 pigs earmarked for slaughter at Sheung Shui are to be put down on Monday, with the rest to be killed on Tuesday
  • The cost of compensating traders is expected to be close to HK$20 million. The smaller Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse may restart supplies later this week
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 4:57pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 5:12pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Staff inside Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of the cull. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.