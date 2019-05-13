Staff inside Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of the cull. Photo: Felix Wong
Swine fever: pig cull begins at Hong Kong slaughterhouse, raising hopes of pork traders that supplies to the market might resume by Thursday
- About half of the 6,000 pigs earmarked for slaughter at Sheung Shui are to be put down on Monday, with the rest to be killed on Tuesday
- The cost of compensating traders is expected to be close to HK$20 million. The smaller Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse may restart supplies later this week
Topic | Food and agriculture
