Olivier Delalande (third left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s new Extinction Rebellion chapter looks to turn up the heat on the government over climate change

  • ‘We are here to sound the fire alarm,’ says founder of group calling for net emissions of zero within six years
  • But veteran environmentalists caution against unrealistic targets and alienating the public
Topic |   Climate change
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 10:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:13pm, 13 May, 2019

California's lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis attends the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: CGTN
Diplomacy

California signs up for China’s Belt and Road Forum to help in fight against climate change

  • Lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis joins delegates in Beijing to discuss international cooperation in fight against global warming
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 11:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:24am, 26 Apr, 2019

