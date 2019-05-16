St Paul's Hospital in Causeway Bay, where the spleen removal procedure was performed. Photo: Google Maps
Doctor accused of wrongly removing patient’s spleen at Hong Kong hospital insists it was ‘not a blunder’
- Botched operation takes out the blood-filtering organ instead of a kidney tumour, says incident report
- Accused urologist says he acted to save the patient’s life at the Causeway Bay hospital
