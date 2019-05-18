Airline staff queue up for the measles vaccination at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: Felix Wong
Measles outbreak at Hong Kong International Airport over after almost two months but other cases still springing up
- Of 73 cases recorded in the city so far this year, 29 were related to the airport outbreak
- Authorities have been providing measles vaccination to airport workers
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
