Hongkongers visiting Shek O beach on Saturday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong weather hots up as temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius
- Sai Kung and Lau Fau Shan among the city’s hottest places
- Warm days forecast to give way to more unsettled weather next week
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s new Extinction Rebellion chapter looks to turn up the heat on the government over climate change
- ‘We are here to sound the fire alarm,’ says founder of group calling for net emissions of zero within six years
- But veteran environmentalists caution against unrealistic targets and alienating the public
Topic | Climate change
