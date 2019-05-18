Channels

Hongkongers visiting Shek O beach on Saturday. Photo: Roy Issa
Health & Environment

Hong Kong weather hots up as temperatures hit 34 degrees Celsius

  • Sai Kung and Lau Fau Shan among the city’s hottest places
  • Warm days forecast to give way to more unsettled weather next week
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 4:58pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 May, 2019

Hongkongers visiting Shek O beach on Saturday. Photo: Roy Issa
Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s new Extinction Rebellion chapter looks to turn up the heat on the government over climate change

  • ‘We are here to sound the fire alarm,’ says founder of group calling for net emissions of zero within six years
  • But veteran environmentalists caution against unrealistic targets and alienating the public
Topic |   Climate change
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 10:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 14 May, 2019

Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
