Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The local pork industry has been disrupted for about a week since the city confirmed its first case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Pork back on Hong Kong markets by Sunday after African swine fever-related closures

  • Food bosses say workers at privately owned Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse will start killing animals from the early hours
  • Government-run abattoir in Sheung Shui also set to reopen
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 6:39pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 6:38pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The local pork industry has been disrupted for about a week since the city confirmed its first case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.