Many survey respondents were annoyed about long waiting times at Hong Kong’s public hospitals. Sam Tsang
Just one-third of Hong Kong residents satisfied with public hospital services as long waiting times and lack of care top list of gripes
- With medical resources stretched, lawmaker Helena Wong says government should not encourage local doctors to head across the border to work
- Some 34 per cent of survey respondents support allowing outstanding overseas doctors to work in Hong Kong without requiring them to take local exam
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Many survey respondents were annoyed about long waiting times at Hong Kong’s public hospitals. Sam Tsang