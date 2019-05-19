Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pigs are shipped into the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of it reopening on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Public slaughterhouse to reopen as Hong Kong lawmaker calls for private facility to lose its licence over response to African swine fever outbreak

  • Tsuen Wan abattoir criticised by pig farmers after closing for five days to disinfect premises
  • Government operation in Sheung Shui is expected to reopen on Monday
Topic |   Health and wellness
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 6:59pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 7:20pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs are shipped into the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse ahead of it reopening on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.