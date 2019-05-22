Maria Jasin, speaking at an international summit on human genome editing at the University of Hong Kong last year, has been praised by Shaw Prize judges for the potential her work has for cancer patients and others. Photo: Bryan Galvan
Cornell University scientist Maria Jasin famed for trailblazing DNA research towards cancer breakthrough wins a Shaw Prize in Hong Kong
- Genetics researcher Jasin given medical award for services to gene-editing
- Judges say her work must not be tarnished with controversies surrounding embryo modification
Topic | Science
