Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawmaker Regina Ip says she is disappointed but not surprised her rent cap bill has been given short shrift by the government. Photo: Dickson Lee
Health & Environment

Capping rents in Link Reit public shopping malls shot down by Hong Kong government officials who say it is incompatible with Basic Law

  • Blow for two lawmakers as Transport and Housing Bureau says the government cannot support their bill
  • Regina Ip, the co-architect of the draft legislation, accuses ministers of burying their heads in the sand over issue
Topic |   Link Reit
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 8:43pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:16pm, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawmaker Regina Ip says she is disappointed but not surprised her rent cap bill has been given short shrift by the government. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.