Professor Sue Hill, chief scientific officer at the National Health Service in Britain. Photo: Jonathan Wong
British professor says Hong Kong Genome Project to decode DNA of patients paves way for revolutionary new treatments
- Chief scientific officer from National Health Service shares country’s experience with similar scheme
- Data collected from groundbreaking project could benefit local life sciences industry and other parts of the world
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Professor Sue Hill, chief scientific officer at the National Health Service in Britain. Photo: Jonathan Wong