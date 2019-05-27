Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

OnBoard co-founders Garrick Lau (left) and Gary Fung (right), flank two beneficiaries of the scheme Joanne Shum and Vincci Hui. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

The Hong Kong start-up helping athletes find purpose after whistle blows for the final time

  • Former Youth Olympian Vincci Hui an early beneficiary of help from OnBoard, a social enterprise supported by New World Development
  • Triathlete says she felt lost after swapping her trainers and bike for the business world
Topic |   Education
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 9:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 9:33am, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

OnBoard co-founders Garrick Lau (left) and Gary Fung (right), flank two beneficiaries of the scheme Joanne Shum and Vincci Hui. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.