The Observatory predicted storms would continue until Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Three days of thunderstorms expected in Hong Kong as floods hit New Territories

  • The Observatory issued the amber rainstorm warning on Monday morning, and police had five reports of floods in rural areas
  • Thunderstorms predicted to continue until Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:47am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 11:25am, 27 May, 2019

The Observatory predicted storms would continue until Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s new Extinction Rebellion chapter looks to turn up the heat on the government over climate change

  • ‘We are here to sound the fire alarm,’ says founder of group calling for net emissions of zero within six years
  • But veteran environmentalists caution against unrealistic targets and alienating the public
Topic |   Climate change
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 10:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:51am, 14 May, 2019

Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
