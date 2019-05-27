The Observatory predicted storms would continue until Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Three days of thunderstorms expected in Hong Kong as floods hit New Territories
- The Observatory issued the amber rainstorm warning on Monday morning, and police had five reports of floods in rural areas
- Thunderstorms predicted to continue until Wednesday
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Olivier Delalande (third from left) with other members of the local arm of Extinction Rebellion. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s new Extinction Rebellion chapter looks to turn up the heat on the government over climate change
- ‘We are here to sound the fire alarm,’ says founder of group calling for net emissions of zero within six years
- But veteran environmentalists caution against unrealistic targets and alienating the public
Topic | Climate change
