There were 972 cases of carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE) detected in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong cases of ‘public enemy No 1’ superbug more than double in 2018, prompting Hospital Authority to unveil five-point plan to halt the spread
- CPE bug detected in patients 972 times last year, up from 473 in 2017
- Authorities believe the superbug was locally transmitted and in response have stepped up the speed of detection and isolation in hospitals
