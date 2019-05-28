Channels

There were 972 cases of carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE) detected in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Hong Kong cases of ‘public enemy No 1’ superbug more than double in 2018, prompting Hospital Authority to unveil five-point plan to halt the spread

  • CPE bug detected in patients 972 times last year, up from 473 in 2017
  • Authorities believe the superbug was locally transmitted and in response have stepped up the speed of detection and isolation in hospitals
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 8:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 8:18am, 28 May, 2019

There were 972 cases of carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE) detected in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Handout
