Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dr Ho Pak-leung is HKU’s associate microbiology professor and who sits on the Centre for Health Protection’s committee on antimicrobial resistance. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Crowded hospitals to blame for surge in cases of superbug CPE, says top Hong Kong doctor

  • Dr Ho Pak-leung says elderly worst affected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 2:42pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 3:07pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Ho Pak-leung is HKU’s associate microbiology professor and who sits on the Centre for Health Protection’s committee on antimicrobial resistance. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.