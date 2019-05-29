An artist’s depiction of the proposed West Landscaped Deck, which is expected to be completed by 2024. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s Harbourfront Commission approves plan for eco-friendly footbridge linking central Wan Chai to Victoria Harbour
- The 190-metre-long West Landscaped Deck includes covered walkway, open-air gallery and viewing deck
- Construction to begin in 2020 with completion expected in 2024
Topic | Urban planning
