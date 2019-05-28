The Measles virus has claimed another victim in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock
Measles latest: Bulgari sales assistant in Harbour City shopping mall, Tsim Sha Tsui, is newest victim of disease in Hong Kong
- Store worker’s diagnosis takes city tally for cases of the virus to 75 this year, which is already 15 higher than for whole of 2018
- It follows outbreak this year at Hong Kong International Airport, triggering emergency response from Centre for Health Protection
