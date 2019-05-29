The Consumer Council launches a survey showing 43 per cent of private medical policy holders in Hong Kong would seek treatment at the city’s public hospitals instead. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong public hospitals under pressure as Consumer Council study reveals 43 per cent of patients with private medical insurance treated under state system
- Private health cover is surging, but survey shows fears over disputed claims and poor coverage means policy holders seek treatment at public hospitals
- State-funded hospitals already overstretched amid ageing population and increasing demand
Dr Ho Pak-leung is HKU’s associate microbiology professor and who sits on the Centre for Health Protection’s committee on antimicrobial resistance. Photo: Edward Wong
Crowded hospitals to blame for surge in cases of superbug CPE, says top Hong Kong doctor
- Dr Ho Pak-leung says elderly worst affected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria
