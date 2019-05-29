Channels

The Consumer Council launches a survey showing 43 per cent of private medical policy holders in Hong Kong would seek treatment at the city’s public hospitals instead. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

Hong Kong public hospitals under pressure as Consumer Council study reveals 43 per cent of patients with private medical insurance treated under state system

  • Private health cover is surging, but survey shows fears over disputed claims and poor coverage means policy holders seek treatment at public hospitals
  • State-funded hospitals already overstretched amid ageing population and increasing demand
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 5:09pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 6:17pm, 29 May, 2019

Dr Ho Pak-leung is HKU’s associate microbiology professor and who sits on the Centre for Health Protection’s committee on antimicrobial resistance. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Crowded hospitals to blame for surge in cases of superbug CPE, says top Hong Kong doctor

  • Dr Ho Pak-leung says elderly worst affected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 2:42pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:28pm, 28 May, 2019

