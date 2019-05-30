A pedestrian crosses the street in Central, one of the districts targeted for walkability trials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Why the Hong Kong government’s plan for a pedestrian-friendly city is no walk in the park
- Initiatives involving pedestrian-only zones and low-speed driving areas are meeting resistance over fears about noise pollution and illegal parking
- Timing of policy bid also coincides with coming polls where district council candidates are more likely to favour resident concerns
Topic | Urban planning
A pedestrian crosses the street in Central, one of the districts targeted for walkability trials. Photo: K. Y. Cheng