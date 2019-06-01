An elderly man walks along a street in Sham Shui Po. A new study has suggested there is a link between hot weather and suicide. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hotter weather linked to increase in suicide among elderly, study led by Hong Kong University finds
- Researchers reviewed 8,000 historical cases from between 1976 and 2014 involving residents aged 65 or over
- How someone died could be linked to maximum daily temperature, according to the study
