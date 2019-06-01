Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An elderly man walks along a street in Sham Shui Po. A new study has suggested there is a link between hot weather and suicide. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Hotter weather linked to increase in suicide among elderly, study led by Hong Kong University finds

  • Researchers reviewed 8,000 historical cases from between 1976 and 2014 involving residents aged 65 or over
  • How someone died could be linked to maximum daily temperature, according to the study
Topic |   Suicides in Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 1:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:45pm, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

An elderly man walks along a street in Sham Shui Po. A new study has suggested there is a link between hot weather and suicide. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.