Plastic bottles found on Hong Kong’s beaches could have drifted in from the region. Photo: Winson Wong
More than 11,000 plastic bottles collected on Hong Kong beaches in past year, with over a third possibly washed over from mainland China
- Some 35 per cent of the waste was found with labelling that suggested origins from across the border
- Green group calls for central government to introduce legislation prompting manufacturers to recycle
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
