Dr Pierre Chan releases a job satisfaction survey of 1,374 Hong Kong doctors on Monday. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Hong Kong medical sector lawmaker Dr Pierre Chan urges public hospitals to boost manpower by reducing meetings and administrative chores
- Dr Pierre Chan makes recommendation after poll of 1,374 local doctors
- About 60 per cent of public hospital doctors unhappy with workload
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
