Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dr Pierre Chan releases a job satisfaction survey of 1,374 Hong Kong doctors on Monday. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
Health & Environment

Hong Kong medical sector lawmaker Dr Pierre Chan urges public hospitals to boost manpower by reducing meetings and administrative chores

  • Dr Pierre Chan makes recommendation after poll of 1,374 local doctors
  • About 60 per cent of public hospital doctors unhappy with workload
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 8:43pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:52pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Pierre Chan releases a job satisfaction survey of 1,374 Hong Kong doctors on Monday. Photo: Elizabeth Cheung
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.