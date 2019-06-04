Channels

Sham Shui Po is one of the city’s oldest and poorest neighbourhoods. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

HK$20 billion allocated to buy properties for welfare facilities will not be enough to fund premises earmarked, Hong Kong government paper reveals

  • Social Welfare Department releases list of about 160 facilities in the city’s 18 districts, including 55 elderly activity centres and 28 childcare centres
  • Plan drew questions over why high demand for services for elderly and disabled people in certain areas was not addressed adequately
Topic |   Ageing society
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 7:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Jun, 2019

