The latest outbreak saw more than 4,000 pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse destroyed. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers demand answers over rumours at least 30 per cent of pig farms in mainland China have been hit by African swine fever
- Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Agricultural Associations says he was told about spread of virus
- Authorities in city and across the border have yet to respond to the claims
Topic | Animals
The latest outbreak saw more than 4,000 pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse destroyed. Photo: Winson Wong