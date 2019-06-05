Channels

The latest outbreak saw more than 4,000 pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse destroyed. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong lawmakers demand answers over rumours at least 30 per cent of pig farms in mainland China have been hit by African swine fever

  • Chairman of Federation of Hong Kong Agricultural Associations says he was told about spread of virus
  • Authorities in city and across the border have yet to respond to the claims
Topic |   Animals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 8:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 5 Jun, 2019

The latest outbreak saw more than 4,000 pigs at Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse destroyed. Photo: Winson Wong
