Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jane Wong, 33, is shocked to discover the clinic where she has received just one of three HPV vaccine doses is closed. Photo: Handout
Health & Environment

Hong Kong clinic run by AMH Medical Diagnostic Group that is under investigation for its sourcing of HPV vaccine closes down in Yau Ma Tei

  • Customers demand refunds for the anticancer vaccine, which sole manufacturer insists it did not supply to the group
  • Two people arrested but the company previously insisted the Gardasil 9 injections they offered were genuine
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 4:45pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:45pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jane Wong, 33, is shocked to discover the clinic where she has received just one of three HPV vaccine doses is closed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.