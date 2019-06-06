Piles of waste paper sit in Tsuen Wan, organised for shipment to processing plants or landfills. Hong Kong is grappling with a recycling problem, brought on by changing mainland policies, limited resources and competition. Photo: Sam Tsang
Does Hong Kong need to brace for another ‘paper jam crisis’ as recycling woes return?
- Low rates for collectors may mean they abandon their jobs, as streets pile up again with discarded cardboard
- Major mainland plant has announced it will cut what it pays to exporters
