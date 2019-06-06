Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Piles of waste paper sit in Tsuen Wan, organised for shipment to processing plants or landfills. Hong Kong is grappling with a recycling problem, brought on by changing mainland policies, limited resources and competition. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Does Hong Kong need to brace for another ‘paper jam crisis’ as recycling woes return?

  • Low rates for collectors may mean they abandon their jobs, as streets pile up again with discarded cardboard
  • Major mainland plant has announced it will cut what it pays to exporters
Topic |   Explainers
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 9:30am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Piles of waste paper sit in Tsuen Wan, organised for shipment to processing plants or landfills. Hong Kong is grappling with a recycling problem, brought on by changing mainland policies, limited resources and competition. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.