Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Banyan trees surrounded by construction waste at a demolition site of Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Tree experts want better protection for two symbols of Hong Kong’s heritage as demolition work threatens banyans

  • Plants are part of former government site that is to be sold off for redevelopment
  • Protection zone is far from ideal according to member of government advisory panel
Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 3:08pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:21pm, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Banyan trees surrounded by construction waste at a demolition site of Argyle Street in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.