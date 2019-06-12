Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kai-tak, which in 2017 killed hundreds in the Philippines, is one of three typhoon names being retired. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Deadly typhoon names Hato, Kai-tak and Tembin to be dropped from official list of future storm titles, says Hong Kong Observatory

  • Replacement names agreed by United Nations committee that mean lynx, puppy and mandarin duck
  • Changes made as mark of respect to the hundreds who died in the 2017 disasters
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 5:34pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:05pm, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kai-tak, which in 2017 killed hundreds in the Philippines, is one of three typhoon names being retired. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.