Kai-tak, which in 2017 killed hundreds in the Philippines, is one of three typhoon names being retired. Photo: AFP
Deadly typhoon names Hato, Kai-tak and Tembin to be dropped from official list of future storm titles, says Hong Kong Observatory
- Replacement names agreed by United Nations committee that mean lynx, puppy and mandarin duck
- Changes made as mark of respect to the hundreds who died in the 2017 disasters
Topic | Hong Kong weather
Kai-tak, which in 2017 killed hundreds in the Philippines, is one of three typhoon names being retired. Photo: AFP