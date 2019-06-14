Channels

Philippine officials discovered the cargo in May. Photo: Greenpeace Hong Kong Office / Froilan Gallardo
Health & Environment

Hong Kong urged to look into high-profile case of electronic waste illegally shipped to Philippines as Greenpeace loses track of cargo

  • Environmental group found the ship the container was on did not return to Hong Kong – arriving in Shanghai instead
  • Under international treaty, government should have prevented the hazardous waste from ever leaving city, campaigner says
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 7:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

