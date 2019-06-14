Hong Kong will have to cut back on the use of fossil fuel vehicles. Photo: Dickson Lee
How far are Hongkongers willing to go to save planet from climate change? Consultation aims to find out
- Aim of three-month consultation is to draft strategy that will fulfil the city’s obligations under the Paris Agreement
- Public given wide range of lifestyle choices, and analysts will gauge what carbon reduction levels the options picked mean
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
