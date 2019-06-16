Kai Tak River’s levels of two antibiotics were found to exceed safe levels by up to five times. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Breeding ground for superbugs? Hong Kong river’s unsafe antibiotic levels
- Kai Tak River the ninth most antibiotic-filled in global study of pharmaceutical contamination
- Experts warn of risk the medicines could help generate drug-resistant bacteria
