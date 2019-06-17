Channels

Jill (full name not disclosed), 40, says she still feels the after-effects of the condition. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Woman who suffered life-threatening condition after childbirth at Hong Kong hospital says doctors dismissed it as postnatal depression

  • Woman, who gave her first name as Jill, developed brain condition as side effect of anaesthetic administered before delivery
  • She says doctors brushed off her symptoms, which included intense headaches and vomiting, and she is still suffering consequences
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Published: 9:31am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:03am, 17 Jun, 2019

