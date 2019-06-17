Puff pastries were among the baked products revealed by the Consumer Council to have high levels of trans fats. Photo: Roy Issa
Dangerously high levels of trans fats found in 19 Hong Kong baked goods, posing risk of heart disease, consumer watchdog reveals
- The products, ranging from puff pastries to cookies, contained unsaturated fats above the recommended daily consumption
