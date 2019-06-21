Hong Kong Adventist Hospital in Tsuen Wan. The hospital admitted to turning away a patient on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Department of Health seeks clarification from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital over refusal to treat injured protester who was later arrested
- Hospital admits turning away injured patient – who was later arrested at another facility
- Protesters and rights group accuse the hospital of unethical behaviour
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
