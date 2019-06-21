Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Adventist Hospital in Tsuen Wan. The hospital admitted to turning away a patient on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Department of Health seeks clarification from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital over refusal to treat injured protester who was later arrested

  • Hospital admits turning away injured patient – who was later arrested at another facility
  • Protesters and rights group accuse the hospital of unethical behaviour
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Published: 7:36pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:35pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Adventist Hospital in Tsuen Wan. The hospital admitted to turning away a patient on June 12. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.