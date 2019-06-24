Professor Kenneth Leung of the University of Hong Kong (left) and New York Billion Oyster Project founder Murray Fisher visit an oyster farm in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Millions of oysters on city’s coastline could help clean up Hong Kong’s polluted waters, according to new marine ecology plan
- Team of HKU researchers aims to put in place 5 to 10 million oysters over the next three to five years
- The natural purifiers can filter between 200 and 500 litres of water a day and remove microscopic toxic algae that kill marine life
