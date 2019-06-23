The Hospital Authority made the announcement five days after it was notified by the equipment supplier. Edward Wong
Up to 108 patients tested for hepatitis, HIV and cancer may be called back after system glitch at two Hong Kong public hospitals
- Technical fault could have produced wrong readings in machines at Princess Margaret and Tuen Mun hospitals
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
