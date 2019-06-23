Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hospital Authority made the announcement five days after it was notified by the equipment supplier. Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Up to 108 patients tested for hepatitis, HIV and cancer may be called back after system glitch at two Hong Kong public hospitals

  • Technical fault could have produced wrong readings in machines at Princess Margaret and Tuen Mun hospitals
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 8:10pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:10pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hospital Authority made the announcement five days after it was notified by the equipment supplier. Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.