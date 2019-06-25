Protesters in the Admiralty protests on June 12 were among the injured, with reports emerging that some were denied treatment or turned over to police by private hospitals. Photo: SCMP
Health chiefs at Hong Kong’s private hospitals defend transfer of injured demonstrators to public facilities in wake of extradition bill protests
- Private medical providers insist they offer urgent treatment to protesters, but it is then for public sector to handle cases with possible legal implications
- Sector is under spotlight after city hospital accused of refusing to treat a protester, who was later arrested
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Protesters in the Admiralty protests on June 12 were among the injured, with reports emerging that some were denied treatment or turned over to police by private hospitals. Photo: SCMP
Medical and legal professionals have some advice for police officers at hospitals. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police accused of harassing hospital staff during searches for extradition bill protesters as medical and legal professionals call on officers to behave
- About 80 medical and legal practitioners, together with six professional groups, sign petition calling on force to stop its actions in hospitals
- They say at least five injured demonstrators were detained while others declined to go for treatment, fearing they would be arrested too
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Medical and legal professionals have some advice for police officers at hospitals. Photo: K.Y. Cheng