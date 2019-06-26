This blue tang was spotted in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park and its behaviour suggested it had been in human captivity. Credit: Bloom Association
Finding Dory in Hong Kong reef just one of the surprises for marine conservation group Bloom Association as they spot 22 new species in city’s waters
- Group has been conducting underwater survey since 2014, using volunteers to track city’s fish
- Programme’s director hails Hong Kong’s rich biodiversity as he releases findings
Topic | Environment
This blue tang was spotted in Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park and its behaviour suggested it had been in human captivity. Credit: Bloom Association