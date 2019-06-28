Channels

Dr Chung Kin-lai (left) and Rebecca Lam speak to the press after their meeting on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Hong Kong police, Hospital Authority agree to improve communications after tensions between staff over handling of anti-extradition bill protesters

  • Force and authority had a meeting at police headquarters after relations between frontline health care staff and officers recently worsened
  • Police had pulled officers from posts at two hospitals, saying it was to shield them from hostility, including verbal abuse from hospital staff
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 10:03pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Police have complained about being verbally abused by members of the public after extradition bill clashes during which they shot tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds at protesters. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong police quit posts at two city hospitals after complaining they were verbally abused over extradition bill arrests

  • Tensions have reached boiling point with officers claiming they have been subjected to online hate campaign
  • Lawmaker accuses force of putting retaliation above interests of general public
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:51pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:22am, 27 Jun, 2019

