A woman seeks protection from the sun in Tuen Mun. There were nine days with an average temperature above 33 degrees in 1976 – there were 38 in 2016. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hongkongers with mental disorders – especially dementia – most at risk of death in extreme weather, study shows
- Study of more than 133,000 deaths finds ‘strong association between temperature and mortality associated with mental disorders’
- Up to 8 per cent of residents aged over 65, and up to 30 per cent of those over 80, suffer from dementia, according to the Hospital Authority
An elderly man walks along a street in Sham Shui Po. A new study has suggested there is a link between hot weather and suicide. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hotter weather linked to increase in suicide among elderly, study led by University of Hong Kong finds
- Researchers reviewed 8,000 historical cases from between 1976 and 2014 involving residents aged 65 or over
- How someone died could be linked to maximum daily temperature, according to the study
