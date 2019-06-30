Channels

A woman seeks protection from the sun in Tuen Mun. There were nine days with an average temperature above 33 degrees in 1976 – there were 38 in 2016. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hongkongers with mental disorders – especially dementia – most at risk of death in extreme weather, study shows

  • Study of more than 133,000 deaths finds ‘strong association between temperature and mortality associated with mental disorders’
  • Up to 8 per cent of residents aged over 65, and up to 30 per cent of those over 80, suffer from dementia, according to the Hospital Authority
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Published: 8:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 30 Jun, 2019

An elderly man walks along a street in Sham Shui Po. A new study has suggested there is a link between hot weather and suicide. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Hotter weather linked to increase in suicide among elderly, study led by University of Hong Kong finds

  • Researchers reviewed 8,000 historical cases from between 1976 and 2014 involving residents aged 65 or over
  • How someone died could be linked to maximum daily temperature, according to the study
Topic |   Suicides in Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 1:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 1 Jun, 2019

