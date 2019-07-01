Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(L-R) Leung Wai-lim, ecologist; Leung On-sang, ecologist; Ryan Ho Chun-ming, ecologist, ; Lo Chi-chiu, HKU graduate student; Juan Carlos Astudillo, HKU Post-doctoral fellow. Photo: May Tse
Health & Environment

Hong Kong marine ecologists lead ‘eco-shoreline’ project to reshape city’s seawalls and pave the way for future reclamation projects

  • Project tests how modifying artificial shorelines boosts biodiversity – and could be template for future reclamation projects.
  • Government-funded HK$5 million project to run until 2021
Topic |   Urban planning
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 12:00pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

(L-R) Leung Wai-lim, ecologist; Leung On-sang, ecologist; Ryan Ho Chun-ming, ecologist, ; Lo Chi-chiu, HKU graduate student; Juan Carlos Astudillo, HKU Post-doctoral fellow. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.