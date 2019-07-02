Wong Tai Sin has been chosen for the health centre because of the high incidence of smoking and drinking alcohol among the local population. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s second primary care health centre to open in housing development area, with focus on patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity
- Centre will be opened under scheme announced in Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s 2017 policy address
- Wong Tai Sin area has been chosen because of high incidence of smoking and drinking alcohol among local population
