The Education Bureau provides hearing aids and fitting services for children with hearing difficulties. The service is free of charge for three years. Photo: Felix Wong
Ombudsman reprimands Hong Kong government for planning blunder that led to shortage of hearing aids for children
- Education Bureau suspended hearing aid services for four months last year after its sole supplier was deemed not to have met requirements
- Complainant filed case after her 17-month-old toddler was left without hearing support for six months
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
The Education Bureau provides hearing aids and fitting services for children with hearing difficulties. The service is free of charge for three years. Photo: Felix Wong