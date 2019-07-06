Channels

The Education Bureau provides hearing aids and fitting services for children with hearing difficulties. The service is free of charge for three years. Photo: Felix Wong
Ombudsman reprimands Hong Kong government for planning blunder that led to shortage of hearing aids for children

  • Education Bureau suspended hearing aid services for four months last year after its sole supplier was deemed not to have met requirements
  • Complainant filed case after her 17-month-old toddler was left without hearing support for six months
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 7:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

