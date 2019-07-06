As anxiety spreads and social unrest continues over the extradition bill crisis, medical workers are among those seeking to leave, with the local public sector stretched and overseas demand high.
How Hong Kong is losing doctors and nurses as health care workers seek to leave amid uncertainty over extradition bill crisis
- Overseas demand for medical staff is strong, and agencies providing emigration services say protests have led to a surge in inquiries from the sector
- Political storm has exacerbated general lost of faith in city, justifying decisions of many to leave
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Mental health, the victim on all sides of Hong Kong’s extradition bill crisis
- Four deaths, an increase in patients suffering depression, and police seeking counselling: experts warn the city is facing a mental health crisis
- Even people not involved in the protests are vulnerable
