As anxiety spreads and social unrest continues over the extradition bill crisis, medical workers are among those seeking to leave, with the local public sector stretched and overseas demand high.
Health & Environment

How Hong Kong is losing doctors and nurses as health care workers seek to leave amid uncertainty over extradition bill crisis

  • Overseas demand for medical staff is strong, and agencies providing emigration services say protests have led to a surge in inquiries from the sector
  • Political storm has exacerbated general lost of faith in city, justifying decisions of many to leave
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 2:58pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 6 Jul, 2019

A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Mental health, the victim on all sides of Hong Kong’s extradition bill crisis

  • Four deaths, an increase in patients suffering depression, and police seeking counselling: experts warn the city is facing a mental health crisis
  • Even people not involved in the protests are vulnerable
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Cheung

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 2:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 6 Jul, 2019

A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
