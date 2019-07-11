Channels

A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Health & Environment

Nearly 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong likely to have depression, according to HKU survey conducted during extradition bill crisis

  • Rate of probable depression during latest protests is nearly double level at time of Occupy Central in 2014
  • Mental health ‘epidemic’ could be triggered by city's bitter divisions, say medical experts
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 8:45pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:08pm, 11 Jul, 2019

A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong extradition protests could trigger a mental health crisis, experts warn

  • Suicide prevention groups report increase in hotline calls, after three protest-linked deaths and reports of at least two suicide attempts
  • ‘I have never seen Hongkongers so unsettled and troubled’, local expert says
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Su Xinqi  

Kanis Leung  

Published: 8:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang
