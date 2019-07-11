A memorial service at the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) for two students whose deaths have been linked with the extradition bill. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong likely to have depression, according to HKU survey conducted during extradition bill crisis
- Rate of probable depression during latest protests is nearly double level at time of Occupy Central in 2014
- Mental health ‘epidemic’ could be triggered by city's bitter divisions, say medical experts
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong riot police clear the area around government headquarters after protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition protests could trigger a mental health crisis, experts warn
- Suicide prevention groups report increase in hotline calls, after three protest-linked deaths and reports of at least two suicide attempts
- ‘I have never seen Hongkongers so unsettled and troubled’, local expert says
